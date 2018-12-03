Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma ready to get into gangster mode?

Aayush Sharma's big Bollywood debut didn't exactly go the way he would have wanted. Loveyatri, also starring debutante Warina Hussain, was thumbed down by the critics and the audience. That didn't seem to cause a problem for him though. If reports are to be believed, then Loveyatri's producer, Salman Khan Films, has already signed a three-film deal with him. But here's a bigger news. For his next, Aayush might team up with none other than Sanjay Dutt! Now that's what a good deal looks like!

Reportedly, it will be a gangster film made on a large scale and will have Aayush essaying an entirely new get up. After a romantic film, that is quite a shift. It will be helmed by Race 3 director Ahmed Khan and Ahmed's production house (co-owned by Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor) will produce it. Casting for other pivotal roles is still going on. Given that it's Ahmed Khan, we can look forward to extensive usage of high-octane action sequences.

The film might prove to be the turning point in Aayush's career. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt hasn't had a single successful film ever since he resumed his career. His comeback film Bhoomi had tanked in all senses. That was followed by the debacle of Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Dutt is presently working on Panipat, and might also begin on Munnabhai 4 in a while.