image
Tuesday, December 4th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma ready to get into gangster mode?

Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma ready to get into gangster mode?

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 03 2018, 11.46 pm
back
aayush sharmaAhmed KhanBollywoodEntertainmentGangster (film)LoveYatrisanjay dutt
nextKatrina Kaif on break up with Ranbir Kapoor: I now see it as a blessing
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: BFF Arpita Khan Sharma lands in Jodhpur

Salman Khan to produce Jija Ji Aayush Sharma’s next as well?

Ayushmann Khurrana's AndhaDhun beats Aayush Sharma's Loveyatri at the box office