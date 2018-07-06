Sanjay Dutt and his link with the Mumbai Blasts: The take of the journalist who broke the news

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju is breaking records after records. The story of B-town’s bad boy Sanjay Dutt, combined with Ranbir’s acting prowess and Rajkumar Hirani’s magic touch, has struck gold and has crossed Rs. 200 crore in the first week itself. However, many felt that though the performances were impeccable, Hirani barely scratched the surface and glossed over quite a few aspects by putting all the blame on the media, absolving Dutt of everything. Veteran crime journalist Baljeet Parmar is one of those people. Reason being that Parmar was the one who first broke the news of Dutt’s connection in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

Recently, Quint reported that a month after the blasts, Parmar made a routine visit to the Mahim police station, which was the nerve centre of the investigations. There he came across a senior IPS officer who revealed about the big news by saying, "Aapke MP ke bete ka naam aa raha hai (Your MP's son's name is coming in the investigation)".

"It did not take me long to figure out that the MP being referred to was Sunil Dutt. However, I could not confirm it since all the senior officers, including the then commissioner of police Amarjeet Singh Samra, were tight-lipped," Parmar told PTI.

Led by his curiosity, he later called another IPS officer at the Mahim station. "Suna hai aapne kisi MP ke bete ko uthaya hai (I have heard that you have picked up an MP's son),” he asked. To which, he was replied, “No, we have not, as he is shooting abroad”. And of course, that later turned out to be the breaking story!

Now, Parmar has publically thrashed Hirani’s attempt to clean the image of Dutt. However, he has not watched the movie yet.

Here goes what he had to say!