Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit say yes for Abhishek Varman’s next?

For all the fans who were eager to see a reunion of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, there might just be a reason to rejoice. The pair had created magic at the cinemas with their sparkling chemistry and it seems like they are all set to work together after a long break. In what is being reported as a casting coup of sorts, Karan Johar managed to get the duo working together.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Karan Johar's next film has been in the news for quite some time. Previously, it was the late actress Sridevi who was a part of the film, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roya Kapoor. The film was initially called Shiddat but Karan later clarified that it was still undecided.

Following the sudden passing of Sridevi, the film’s announcement was reportedly put on hold. Sridevi’s daughter, Jahnvi Kapoor posted on Instagram that Madhuri Dixit had been roped in to fill up Sridevi’s role in the film. The news was also confirmed by Karan, though there were still speculations regarding the leading actor of the film.

But now a report from Pinkvilla claims that Karan Johar and his team managed to rope in Sanjay Dutt as well as Madhuri in the same film which is slated to release early in 2019. “Yes Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt have agreed to work together for this film and it is indeed the best news in the longest. Ever since Madhuri came on board, everyone was wondering if she would be willing to work with Dutt, owing to their controversial past. But after much back and forth and some discussions, both the actors have given their nod,” Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

Another source mentioned that the two actors have moved on from their controversial past. However, there has been no official confirmation about the development.