Sanjay Dutt biopic: Here’s when you’ll finally get to the see the teaser

Sanjay Dutt is a name to be reckoned with in Bollywood. The actor has had such an eventful life that a biopic of him, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, is set to release soon. The film is reportedly deep in post-production stages. Rumours mills have been rife that the film’s teaser will be released during an IPL match. However, director Rajkumar Hirani debunked these claims.

“It is not a correct news that it is going to be released during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match. As far as I understand, we are launching the teaser before that,” he had told media outlets, adding the launch will be on the morning of April 24. “It will be on the morning of April 24. In the evening, it will be shown during the IPL match.”

It’s a wrap. Dutt Biopic shoot done. pic.twitter.com/dWlt7c6TCS — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) January 22, 2018

The Sanjay Dutt biopic has evoked much curiosity over the last one year. Unlike all other Bollywood films, the makers of this one have not revealed the title of the film and will reveal it only with the teaser on Tuesday. The title of ‘Sanju’, as Sanjay Dutt is fondly called among peers, has been doing the rounds for some time now but without any confirmation from the makers.

#DuttBiopic releasing on June 29. — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) January 5, 2018

Leaked images from the sets of the film reveal Ranbir’s canny resemblance with Sanjay Dutt himself. Ranbir has gone to great lengths to look and get into the character of the man himself. There have been periods over the last year where Ranbir has been beefed up to match the current Sanjay Dutt and times when he lost much muscle to play a lean Dutt.

The film is a biographical drama based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. While Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Sanjubaba, the film was written and directed by Hirani. It will be produced by Vinod Chopra and will release on June 29.