Sanjay Dutt biopic: Manisha Koirala looks picture perfect as young Nargis

Buzz around Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic is picking up pace. While the film is still without a title, it finally has a release date and is set to hit the big screens on June 29. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer will see the comeback of veteran actress Manisha Koirala who will be seen playing the part of Sanjay Dutt’s mother, Nargis. Leaked images of Koirala’s look from the film have left fans mesmerised with her resemblance to the yesteryear actor.

An image of the 47-year-old actor on the set of the film in Cape Town has surfaced and is taking the internet by storm.

Fans are instantly drawn to Manisha’s picture perfect look and cannot stop raving about how she looks as lovely as the Mother India actor. From the looks of it, the 90s hit star has got into the skin of her character quite well. Manisha may have been lying low for a while but has given commercial hits like 1942: A Love Story and critically acclaimed films like Bombay and Khamoshi. She has done some incredible work in her career. The Rajkumar Hirani film brings back the beautiful actor on the silver screen who was last seen in Dear Maya.

Talking about her looks in the movie, Manisha had earlier said, “We did a couple of tests, from when she had short hair to when she had long hair. I think we have got the look somewhere closer to how Nargis Ji looked and I am quite kicked about it. Yes, I am excited about it.” Late actor Nargis Dutt’s daughter Priya Dutt even gifted Manisha ‘Mr and Mrs Dutt, Memories of Our Parents’, a book by Namrata Dutt Kumar and Priya to help her ace the role of her mother on screen.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic is one of the much-awaited releases of 2018. The film is slated to release on 29th June 2018.