Sanjay Dutt has a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju and here’s the FIRST PIC

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role releases tomorrow (June 29) and a major set of people are looking forward to it. The fact that Ranbir and Rajkumar Hirani are collaborating for the first time is not the only reason. Ranbir’s look in the movie to the star cast, everything has grabbed headlines.

Now, we have something even bigger than all of this! Sanjay Dutt has a cameo in the movie. The makers had kept it a secret, but the cat is finally out of the bag. Yes, the real life Sanju is making a special appearance in the movie and we have the first picture of him.

The picture with Sanjay and Ranbir in a single frame has made is way to social media. We see Ranbir and Sanjay, both looking dapper in their black suits. It seems to be from a special song possibly playing in the post-credits of the movie, because Ranbir is in his non-Sanju look. Check out the picture right here:

It’s indeed unexpected that an actor on whom the biopic is based has made a cameo. But trust Rajkumar Hirani to surprise his fans. After all, we didn’t expect Ranbir to have a cameo in Aamir Khan’s PK, but he did. Sanjay’s cameo is sure to lure many more people to the theatres.