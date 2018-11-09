image
Saturday, November 10th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sanjay Dutt: High on Diwali Sanju abuses the s**t out of

Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt: High on Diwali Sanju abuses the s**t out of "horrible" bosses

In Com StaffIn Com Staff   November 09 2018, 11.49 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentpaparazzisanjay duttSanju
nextShahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s son Zain is now on social media, pic here
ALSO READ

Kangana Ranaut's style will 'whiten' up your day!

Bowled! KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya to sip Koffee on Karan Johar’s talk show

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif to dance their heart out reveals Bosco Martis