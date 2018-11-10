image
Saturday, November 10th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sanjay Dutt: High on Diwali Sanju hurls some choice words on

Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt: High on Diwali Sanju hurls some choice words on "horrible" bosses

In Com StaffIn Com Staff   November 09 2018, 11.49 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentpaparazzisanjay duttSanju
nextShahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s son Zain is now on social media, pic here
ALSO READ

#MeToo movement: Niharika Singh recollects her experiences with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhushan Kumar

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding: A complete timeline of their love story

Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzing joins the star kid debut bandwagon