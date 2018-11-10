Sanjay Dutt: High on Diwali Sanju hurls some choice words on "horrible" bosses

Ah, Diwali. The time when families come together, exchange sweets and play cards. The time when diyas are lit and children are playing with sparklers. The time when Sanjay Dutt takes to the streets to abuse the paparazzi. Yep. Sanjay Dutt was spotted drunkenly advising photographers to go home and celebrate Diwali. It was all good until he starts to spew abusive words on to them (and their bosses) when someone tried to reply to him. Watch:

So that's how Sanjay Dutt would like to end the holidays - by abusing people who are less fortunate than him and have to work on Diwali. Dutt started the Diwali party at his Pali Hill home by posing for the media with his family. Friends started pouring in too. But late into the night, Sanjay Dutt seemed to have enjoyed a drink or two more than usual. A slurring Dutt asked the media to leave. “You must have your own Diwali to celebrate,” he said.

View this post on Instagram Happy Diwali 💛✨ A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on Nov 6, 2018 at 11:52pm PST

Unfortunately for the media, festivals and special occasions are the busiest periods. Baba, perhaps, is oblivious to the workings of the industry that keeps him in news, decided to unleash the choicest of expletives.

Happy Diwali Mr Dutt, we won’t sensationalise this because who knows you might just get your whitewash buddies to make a sequel.

Ek bola headline mein das ho gaya

Media bolta hain abhi bas ho gaya...