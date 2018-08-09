Sanjay Dutt holds Urvashi Rautela the ‘wrong’ way, and netizens go berserk

Sanjay Dutt has a knack of headlining more for his off-screen antics rather than his on-screen ones. The actor, whose biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor recently shot him to the limelight once again, is a binge-material for the paps yet again, and the reason is his picture with actress Urvashi Rautela.

Urvashi recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself where she is all smiles as she is seated next to Sanjay Dutt, in a flight. While all is well, the way Sanju baba is holding the starlet, did not go down well with many. And the actor is being trolled mercilessly for the same.

As the picture was uploaded, netizens went all guns and started trolling the actor. Urvashi’s comments were filled with all things nasty. You can see some of that here.

Dutt’s recent outing Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 sank without a trace, despite the popularity of the franchise. His last movie Bhoomi too did not do well. Now all hopes are pinned on his upcoming movies. The actor is a part of quite a few ventures, including Karan Johar’s multi-starrer project Kalank, Sadak 2, Prasthaanam and even period drama Panipat. Let’s wait and watch if his stardom comes into effect with any or all of these.