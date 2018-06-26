home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Sanjay Dutt is audacious and swift on the motion poster of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Sanjay Dutt is audacious and swift on the motion poster of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

First published: June 26, 2018 05:29 PM IST | Updated: June 26, 2018 05:29 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster is one of the most appreciated franchises of Hindi cinema. Over the years, it hasn't lost its flavour. In fact, with time, Dhulia has gone on to add enhanced touches and the films have only garnered critical appreciation. Moving on, the third edition is almost here. Sanjay Dutt took to his social media handles and shared a motion poster.

In it, Dutt dons a macho look with a gun in his hand. The background that appears, reminds us of the likes of Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai.

Jee haan Main Hun Khalnayak... Ab Ban Gaya Hun Gangster! The story has just begun & it's 3 times more intense now in #SahebBiwiAurGangster3. #SBG3MotionPoster @jimmysheirgill #MahieGill @chitrangda @sbg3film Prouduced by @ramitts, Directed by @tigmanshu_in and Presented by @rajuchadhawave.

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

Around a month back, the actor had shared his new hairstyle with us. Don't you think he is totally slaying his look?

New look for sahib biwi sir gangster, thank you Sharik

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

Post his tenure at the prison, Dutt made his Bollywood comeback with Omung Kumar's Bhoomi. But the film ended up receiving extremely negative reviews as well as a bombed collection at box office. Next, we look forward to his nailing SBG3.

Dutt is also is news as it's a matter of some more time before his biopic Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor hits the theatres. We are eager to witness his eventful life on the big screen. Aren't you?

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bollywood #film #Franchise #Instagram #look #motion poster #Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 #sanjay dutt #Tigmanshu Dhulia

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All