Sanjay Dutt is audacious and swift on the motion poster of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster is one of the most appreciated franchises of Hindi cinema. Over the years, it hasn't lost its flavour. In fact, with time, Dhulia has gone on to add enhanced touches and the films have only garnered critical appreciation. Moving on, the third edition is almost here. Sanjay Dutt took to his social media handles and shared a motion poster.

In it, Dutt dons a macho look with a gun in his hand. The background that appears, reminds us of the likes of Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai.

Around a month back, the actor had shared his new hairstyle with us. Don't you think he is totally slaying his look?

Post his tenure at the prison, Dutt made his Bollywood comeback with Omung Kumar's Bhoomi. But the film ended up receiving extremely negative reviews as well as a bombed collection at box office. Next, we look forward to his nailing SBG3.

Dutt is also is news as it's a matter of some more time before his biopic Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor hits the theatres. We are eager to witness his eventful life on the big screen. Aren't you?