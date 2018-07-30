Sanjay Dutt loses to Tom Cruise at the box office

Sanjay Dutt-starrer Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 that released on July 27 is the third instalment from this franchise, and it also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Chitrangda Singh. The movie faced the competition from Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and the Tom Cruise-starrer has washed out Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 by beating it with a very huge margin at the box office in India.

According to Box Office India, Mission: Impossible – Fallout has collected Rs 36.25 crore approx. over the weekend. The movie collected Rs 9.25 crore on Friday and then showed a good jump over the weekend. The last Mission Impossible film, Mission Impossible - Rogue Nation, had collected Rs 55 crore net in India. Looks like Mission: Impossible – Fallout would cross that mark in its first week itself.

On the other hand, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has turned out to be a disaster. The movie took a very slow start and didn’t show any growth at the box office over the weekend. The first weekend collection of the film is Rs 5.40 crore approx. which is below average.

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju has been breaking records at the box office but looks like audiences are not keen to watch the actor on the big screen.