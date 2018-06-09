Sanjay Dutt meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, met Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Saturday, as part of the Bharatiya Janta Party's Sampark Se Seamarthan initiative. The programme was launched by BJP President Amit Shah in May this year, to mark fourth years of the Narendra Modi Government. As part of it, Shah himself is set to meet 50 eminent personalities.

Yogi later took to Twitter to share photos. In it, he also gives Dutt a booklet, briefing the Government's success over the past four years.

On Friday, Nitin Gadkari ( Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation) visited Salim Khan for the same initiative.

Amit Shah, on his part, recently met Madhuri Dixiut and her husband Avinash Nene at their Mumbai residence. He was also supposed to meet Lata Mangeshkar which was cancelled after the veteran singer was down with food poisoning. He has also visited former Army Chief General Dalbir Singh, business tycoon Ratan Tata and Shiv Sena honcho Uddhav Thackeray.