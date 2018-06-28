Sanjay Dutt, Neetu Kapoor and others attend the screening of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, but where is Alia Bhatt?

Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to hit the screens on June 29, which is tomorrow. A special screening of the film took place and it was attended by the man himself Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanyata Dutt along with Ranbir Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and others.

This was the first time when Sanjay Dutt and his family saw the movie. A few days ago, director Rajkumar Hirani revealed that Sanjay is yet to see the film.

A lot of the members from the Kapoor family were there too. There was Neetu Kapoor, Krishna Raj Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and others. Even other celebs like David Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar were present at the screening.

Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan also attended the screening, but Alia was missing.

Ranbir Kapoor has been quite vocal about his relationship with Alia. The actress was in the city and still, she gave this a miss. We wonder why. Is she trying to be away from the limelight? Or has she already seen the film? What do you guys think?

Sanju stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.