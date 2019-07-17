Soheib Ahsan July 17 2019, 6.07 pm July 17 2019, 6.07 pm

Sanjay Dutt is an actor who is known for a variety of his roles, but none of them is as loved and as popular as our friendly neighbourhood, Munna Bhai. The character has already been seen in two films and is expected to return in a third. Fans have been excited to hear more about the next instalment, ever since the makers announced the title to be Munna Bhai Chale America. Now 13 years after the last Munna Bhai films, Sanju Baba has opened up about Munna Bhai 3.

According to a report by Box Office India, in a recent interview, Sanjay Dutt said, "I pray to god it happens soon but this should be asked from Mr Raju Hirani director of Munna Bhai series. I think he would be in a better position to answer this question. I am eagerly waiting to start shooting." It seems Sanjay Dutt is just as excited as fans to slip back into Munna Bhai's shoes. He has won at least three awards each for both of the previous instalments. This just goes on to show how Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Dutt always successfully manage to win hearts with Munna Bhai.

Nevertheless, one must remember that Munna Bhai can never be complete without his trusty partner Circuit, played by Arshad Warsi. Recent rumours had gone about Warsi stating that the script for Munna Bhai 3 was completed and that the film would go on floors in mid-2019. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he had rubbished the rumours saying, "Really? I did not! It’s not true. There’s no date, there’s no time. I’ll tell you what the truth is. The truth is that the last time I had a chat with Raju (Rajkumar Hirani), he mentioned that the script is being worked on. It’s doing well and moving fast and smooth. Hopefully, by the end of 2019, he’s planning to start shooting. These are all desires and wishes and they could not be true, or they could happen, could not happen. But that’s how it is."

On the other hand Sanjay Dutt is currently working on his first Marathi film as a producer. The film is titled Baba and will be hitting theatres on August 2.

Check out the trailer of Baba below: