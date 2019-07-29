Antara Kashyap July 29 2019, 7.45 pm July 29 2019, 7.45 pm

Monday, July 29, is a lucky day for Sanjay Dutt. The actor not only turned 60 but has also unveiled the teaser of his new film Prasthanam. The actor plays a politician in the film, which also stars Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Monisha Koirala, Amayra Dastur amongst many others. The film has been produced by Dutt's wife Maanayata, under the banner of Sanjay Dutt Films. At the teaser launch, the actor took many questions related to the film. A reporter asked his opinion on filmmakers sending an open letter to Narendra Modi to oppose mob lynchings. His reaction to the question, however, is not what you can expect.

When a journalist asked Munnabhai's opinion on the filmmakers who wrote an open letter to PM Modi in opposition to mob lynchings, he said, "Main yaha Prastanam ki baat kar raha hu yaar, yaha pe politics kaise aa gaya?" (I'm here to talk about Prasthanam, where did the politics come from?)

Another important event for Sanjay Dutt on his birthday was that his first look from the Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 got released. In the film, he plays the role of the villain named Adheera. In the Prasthanam trailer launch, Sanjay Dutt compared the power of Adheera to Avengers: Endgame's Thanos.

