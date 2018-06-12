Sanjay Dutt reacts to Sanju trailer for the first time - here's what he has to say

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju is all set to hit the screens on June 29. Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay Dutt in the biopic and needless to say, like everyone, we too are absolutely looking forward to seeing him as Bollywood’s Baba. The teaser that was dropped last month managed to impress many and the trailer that came soon after upped the anticipation. While fans are going gaga over the trailer, we were waiting to know Sanjay Dutt's thinks of it. And guess what? He has finally revealed his reaction.

In an interview with ETimes, Sanjay talked about the trailer of Sanju. When asked if he has any advice for Ranbir, he said, "There is no advice for Ranbir Kapoor. He is doing a fantastic job. Whatever I have seen on the sets of the movie, it is really great. I just wish him all the best and I am looking forward to watch the movie." Well, and we can't wait for him to watch the movie now.

Besides Ranbir, Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani. The film is produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. Two songs, Badhiya and Kar Har Maidaan Fateh are out and they have become chartbusters.