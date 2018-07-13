Sanjay Dutt shares his thoughts over criticism received by Sanju

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju has been shattering all the box office records. While a large section of the audience applauded Ranbir’s striking resemblance to Dutt in the film, there are many who have claimed that the film whitewashes Sanjay’s involvement in the 1993 Mumbai Blasts case, and has glossed over many aspects of Dutt’s life which were worth being mentioned in a biopic. Sanjay Dutt, who had remained tight-lipped about the issue, has now finally opened up on the criticisms.

"I don't think anybody would spend Rs 30-40 crore to change his image. That is too much of money. Whatever they say is their point of view. I have told the truth. The truth has been accepted by India. I am happy that people have accepted my life and learnt from it," he told in an interview with India Today TV.

While sharing how it was to see his own life on screen, the Khalnayak was all praise for Ranbir and said, "It was difficult to relive that. I was trying to hold back my emotions in the theatre. It is difficult to relive your life. After the film ended, I just broke down. I just couldn't believe it. Ranbir was much much better than the real Sanju. He is really come across so well that I couldn't find any flaws."

Also when asked if it was the real Sanjay Dutt shown in Sanju, the actor added that he’s never a ‘dark person’ and his life was no different than of a usual teenager or a youngster.

“There was nothing special about being Mr. Sunil Dutt's son. I made mistakes - a little more. I even went to jail for it which I don't regret," he commented.

Despite all the criticism, the film has become the highest grosser film of the year so far.