Sanjay Dutt to face Ranbir Kapoor as a merciless villain in Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor aced the look of Sanjay Dutt for the upcoming biopic titled Sanju. After walking in the shoes of the actor, Ranbir will soon act beside him in the Karan Malhotra directed Shamshera. From what we know, Karan managed to get Sanjubaba to don the role of a deadly villain who will be pitted against Ranbir.

Speaking about the casting, which can be called a coup of sorts, Karan said, “Shamshera is a highly ferocious and fearless character in the film. Therefore, his nemesis had to be even more fierce and monumental in every aspect. Who’s better than Sanjay Sir to give us that impact on screen.”

Dutt also revealed that his father and ‘Yash uncle’ were very close and it is an extremely emotional moment for him to do his first Yash Raj film. “When I heard Karan’s idea to pit Ranbir against me, I thought it was just brilliant. I’m looking forward to shooting this incredibly exciting film, my second with the hugely talented Karan Malhotra,” said Dutt.

करम से डकैत,

धरम से आज़ाद

Presenting #RanbirKapoor in a never seen before avatar in YRF's next action adventure #SHAMSHERA. Directed by @karanmalhotra21 | @ShamsheraMovie pic.twitter.com/5Dqg7GDOhQ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 7, 2018

Ranbir had spoken on Shamshera before, mentioning that it is just the film that he was looking for. “Shamshera allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it’s a very exciting project for me. Karan is going to take me completely out of my comfort zone and I’m looking forward to this challenge, “he said.

Ranbir Kapoor is #Shamshera... Desi, action, masala entertainer... Produced by Aditya Chopra... Directed by Karan Malhotra, who has a 3-film deal with Yash Raj... Starts 2018-end... Shooting will wrap by mid-2019... Poster + Motion Poster link: https://t.co/XRpOt984Wo pic.twitter.com/GaUNx0NAsS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2018

This will be Sanjay’s second collaboration with Karan. He had worked with the director for the 2012 remake of Agneepath, in which he played the role of Kancha Cheena. Sanjay’s performance was much appreciated for his puffy eyes and the evil smile.Shamshera promises to be a high octane adventure film which will be set in the heart of India. The film will go on floors this year and is expected to wrap up by mid-2019.