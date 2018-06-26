Sanjay Dutt used this absolutely BIZARRE trick to woo women!

There's a reason we are eager for the Sanjay Dutt' biopic. The actor has had a rather eventful life and there's no way fans would know the details unless it's on the big screen. The promotions have lead fans to believe that Dutt's biopic is going to be brutally honest and mostly unfiltered. Dutt has moved beyond the fear of ending up tarnishing his own popular image. Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani recently revealed shocking trivia which makes us believe so all the more!

We learnt that Dutt came up with his very weird trick, which may even seem insensitive to many, to woo women. He would take women to a random grave, claiming it his mother's. This was to emotionally melt the woman, whom he would end up making out with!

“He would start dating a girl and take her to this graveyard. He would say, ‘I have brought you here to meet my mother.’ After this unusual meeting, the girl would feel emotionally attached to Sanju. The reality was that the grave was not his mother’s,” Chopra said.

What!

It takes some spine to show stuff which is bound to paint you poorly. We like you for that, Sanju baba!

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as the lead, the film releases on 29th