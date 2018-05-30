Sanjay Dutt wraps up second schedule of Torbaaz

Even though his comeback vehicle ‘Bhoomi’ didn’t quite went like he expected it to, Sanjay Dutt is moving on and doing well in his second innings. And now, here is a latest update on his upcoming movie, Torbaaz. The actor has wrapped the second major schedule of his film on Wednesday, in Kyrgyzstan. The cast and the crew spent thirty days shooting in the tough weather conditions and endured long travel hours between locations. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a photo from the sets of the film announcing the same.

Sanjay Dutt completes major schedule of #Torbaaz in Kyrgyzstan… The 30-day shoot was held amidst tough weather conditions... Costars Rahul Dev, Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Mittra... Directed by Girish Malik... Raju Chadha presentation. pic.twitter.com/4OZA1nh6vn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 30, 2018

The film is reportedly about the child suicide bombers of Afghanistan who have been trained to believe that killing is a virtue and glory is an afterlife. The lead, Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing an Army officer takes the initiative to inspire the kids and anchor them the right direction. Directed By Girish Malik and presented by Raju Chadha, Torbaaz also features Rahul Dev, Nargis Fakhri & Rahul Mittra.

The trailer of Sanjay’s biopic Sanju was released the same day. The film, which highlights six phases of Dutt’s life, has Ranbir Kapoor as the lead. Besides Kapoor, the film also has other popular faces like Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza sharing the screen-space.

Dutt seems to have a busy calendar ahead. He will also be seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Panipat, and Dharma Productions’ ambitious venture Kalank.