Sanjay Dutt’s biopic has a release date but no title

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt’s biopic finally has a release date. The film will hit big screens on June 29, 2018. The earlier release date of the Dutt biopic was confirmed to be March 30, 2018 but would witness a clash with Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2. The film, however, is still to get a name.

#DuttBiopic releasing on June 29. — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) January 5, 2018

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor who will play Sanjay Dutt himself, the film also stars Dia Mirza as Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata. Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal will take up the roles of Sanjay Dutt's parents - Nargis and Sunil Dutt. Anushka Sharma had been cast as a journalist while Sonam Kapoor plays the role of actress Tina Munim. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal.

While most aspects of the film from casting the right faces to finding the most suitable release date seem to be falling into place, a title still evades the film. Rumour mills have been rife with what the name might be. A wide array of suggestions have been making the rounds on the internet. The first possible title could be ‘asis commonly known as, after his superhit league offilmswhich too were directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Or simply ‘, naam hi kafi hai! We could also go the popular way, ‘, a name the film fraternity know him as. There is however no official word on the title yet.

Well now that the film has a release date, christening the film is just a matter of time. Fans can expect the makers the announce a name sooner than later.