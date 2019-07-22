Sanjay Dutt's birthday wish for wife Maanyata Dutt is all things love!

Antara Kashyap July 22 2019, 10.59 pm July 22 2019, 10.59 pm

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata Dutt are one of Bollywood's cutest couples. They have been married since 2008 and are parents to two adorable twins namely, Iqra and Shahraan. Recently, the couple celebrated Maanyata's 40th birthday and Sanjay Dutt's birthday wish for his wife is nothing short of heartwarming. He took to Instagram to express his love for his wife with an adorable picture! The actor also took her birthday as an opportunity to express that he could not imagine a life without his wife.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay posted a cute picture of the two looking super stylish in black. The couple also accessorised their looks with cool shades. Sanjay Dutt's birthday post might be brief, but it was nothing less than heartfelt. Sanjay had once famously said in an interview, post his release to an online portal that Maanyata was much more than his 'better half'. “Maanyata is not my 'better' half but my 'best' half. She is my strength. Whenever I fall down, she supports me. I believe she had suffered more than myself. Raising kids alone and realising each day what she had, I pray that nobody gets to suffer it anywhere.” he had said.

Check out Sanjay Dutt's post for his wife below: