Sanjay Dutt's birthday wish for wife Maanyata Dutt is all things love!

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata Dutt are one of Bollywood's cutest couples. They have been married since 2008 and are parents to two adorable twins namely, Iqra and Shahraan. Recently, the couple celebrated Maanyata's 40th birthday and Sanjay Dutt's birthday wish for his wife is nothing short of heartwarming. He took to Instagram to express his love for his wife with an adorable picture! The actor also took her birthday as an opportunity to express that he could not imagine a life without his wife.
Taking to Instagram, Sanjay posted a cute picture of the two looking super stylish in black. The couple also accessorised their looks with cool shades. Sanjay Dutt's birthday post might be brief, but it was nothing less than heartfelt. Sanjay had once famously said in an interview, post his release to an online portal that Maanyata was much more than his 'better half'. “Maanyata is not my 'better' half but my 'best' half. She is my strength. Whenever I fall down, she supports me. I believe she had suffered more than myself. Raising kids alone and realising each day what she had, I pray that nobody gets to suffer it anywhere.” he had said.
Check out Sanjay Dutt's post for his wife below:
Can’t imagine my life without you @maanayata! Happy Birthday my love ❤
Sanjay Dutt is currently a very busy man with back to back films in his kitty. He will be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat: The Great Betrayal, based on the Third Battle of Panipat, where he plays Ahmad Shah Abdali. Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Zeenat Aman are also part of the star-cast. He will then appear as Ranchordas Pagi a scout on the behalf of Indian Army, who saved thousands of lives during the 1971 War against Pakistan. This multi-starrer will also feature Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, and Rana Daggubati. Further, he will play the villain in Samshera along with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. Finally, he will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, which will be a sequel to his iconic film Sadak with Pooja Bhatt. The film will also feature Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.