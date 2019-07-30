It is often assumed that celebrities and their family do not have a lot of problems to deal with. Nevertheless, this is often not the case as no one is invulnerable to emotional losses and pain. Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt has been undergoing an emotional battle for a while since her boyfriend passed away. In her latest Instagram post, she shared a picture of herself from a friend's wedding which she recently attended. In the caption, she talked about how she is still reeling with his loss and how difficult it was for her to get ready and smile at the wedding. She also thanked her friends for coming to cheer her up and helping her get ready for the event.
It took every fiber in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile, & attend a phenomenal wedding this weekend of one of my closest friends beautiful sister. My bestie looked exceptionally stunning & the bride looked breathtakingly beautiful. These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I’m doing my best to be okay. I miss him SO much 💔 I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him. Thank you @experience.fp & @mua_mar for coming all the way from Los Angeles & Las Vegas just to cheer me up & make me look & feel beautiful. You create magic together & as always, I’m very grateful for you both. Thank You 💛
Trishala Dutt lost her boyfriend on June 2. The two had been together for a while, how long remains unknown. Post his death, Trishala wrote a heart-wrenching note for him, thanking him for everything adding that he would live on in her memories. She had revealed the relationship in an Instagram story stating that dating an Italian meant a lot of pasta dates. His name too was never revealed by her. In her latest Instagram post, she mentioned him again talking about how much she missed him and how excruciatingly painful the past few weeks had been for her.
My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you & I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xx your Bella Mia ❤️ ——————- #RIP October 07, 1986 - July 02, 2019 ————————- “I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow”
Trishala Dutt is the daughter of Sanjay Dutt's first wife Richa Sharma who died of a brain tumor in 1996. Following this, she had been living with an aunt and her maternal grandparents in New York where she was born and is now a permanent resident. Her relationship with her father has been troublesome in the past but for now, it seems the two are on the best of terms. Without a doubt, such bonds are needed even more now in these difficult times.