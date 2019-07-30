Soheib Ahsan July 30 2019, 10.52 am July 30 2019, 10.52 am

It is often assumed that celebrities and their family do not have a lot of problems to deal with. Nevertheless, this is often not the case as no one is invulnerable to emotional losses and pain. Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt has been undergoing an emotional battle for a while since her boyfriend passed away. In her latest Instagram post, she shared a picture of herself from a friend's wedding which she recently attended. In the caption, she talked about how she is still reeling with his loss and how difficult it was for her to get ready and smile at the wedding. She also thanked her friends for coming to cheer her up and helping her get ready for the event.

Check out Trishala Dutt's Instagram post below:

Trishala Dutt lost her boyfriend on June 2. The two had been together for a while, how long remains unknown. Post his death, Trishala wrote a heart-wrenching note for him, thanking him for everything adding that he would live on in her memories. She had revealed the relationship in an Instagram story stating that dating an Italian meant a lot of pasta dates. His name too was never revealed by her. In her latest Instagram post, she mentioned him again talking about how much she missed him and how excruciatingly painful the past few weeks had been for her.

Check out Trishala Dutt's picture below:

Trishala Dutt is the daughter of Sanjay Dutt's first wife Richa Sharma who died of a brain tumor in 1996. Following this, she had been living with an aunt and her maternal grandparents in New York where she was born and is now a permanent resident. Her relationship with her father has been troublesome in the past but for now, it seems the two are on the best of terms. Without a doubt, such bonds are needed even more now in these difficult times.