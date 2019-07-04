Darshana Devi July 04 2019, 1.28 pm July 04 2019, 1.28 pm

On Thursday morning, while we were randomly crawling social media, we came across a heartbreaking news shared by Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt. The news is about the untimely demise of her Italian boyfriend, who has never been named publically but a lot of his pictures with Trishala occupy the star-kid's social media wall. Trishala shared the news through a long post on social media, along with a heart-wrenching caption.

Sharing a picture of her late BF, who passed away on July 2, she thanked him for loving her and protecting her. She added that he has made her the happiest she has ever been and called herself ‘beyond blessed’ to have had him. Saying that he will live in her for eternity, she wrapped up her post with a quote-“I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow.”

Take a look at her post here:

Trishala Dutt's post for her boyfriend

Although Trishala has not spoken openly about her BF, she has, quite a lot of times, boasted about him on social media. She had earlier shared a picture of herself enjoying pasta and wine at a restaurant and captioned it as ‘dating an Italian boy means lots of pasta and lots of wine’.