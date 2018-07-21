Sanjay Dutt's family unhappy with Ram Gopal Varma's idea of making another biopic

While Sanjay Dutt's biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor pleased critics and fans alike, there was one who wasn’t happy with the film's treatment. Ram Gopal Varma, after watching Sanju, reportedly found it incomplete and decided he wants to make his version of the biopic, which would primarily focus on his connection with the 1993 bomb blast. This hasn't gone down well with Dutt's sister Namrata.

"We have been through every phase of what Sanjay has gone through. When he became a drug addict, we at least knew that we could help him out of it by sending him to rehab. But we had no control over the other incident [going to jail]. It was painful as we helplessly watched him suffer," Namrata told Mid-day.

Familiar to Varma's style of filmmaking, she worries another film might just cause the family more paid. "It was an unfortunate episode in Sanjay's life. He has moved past it. Why is Varma bringing up the past again? His movies are dark. Why do you want to go on and on about Sanjay's life? Why is he putting us through so much pain again?" she adds.

While Varma himself hasn't confirmed his film yet, looks like it's becoming a topic of discussion again!