image
Thursday, December 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. completes 15 years, fans demand a third instalment

Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. completes 15 years, fans demand a third instalment

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   December 19 2018, 5.26 pm
back
Arshad WarsiBollywood Munna Bhai 3EntertainmentLage Raho Munna BhaiMunna Bhai M.B.B.S.sanjay dutt
nextFatima Sana Shaikh breaks her silence on the Thugs of Hindostan failure
ALSO READ

Varun Dhawan's comment on Sonakshi Sinha's picture has us confused

Mahesh Bhatt: People close to Sanjay Dutt can’t relate to Sanju

Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma ready to get into gangster mode?