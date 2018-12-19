Sanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. completes 15 years, fans demand a third instalment

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. is undoubtedly one of the best films, Sanjay Dutt and Rajkumar Hirani, have given us. The actor’s character of Munna Bhai was loved by the audiences so much that the movie was converted into a franchise and the makers came up with the sequel of the movie titled Lage Raho Munna Bhai. On Wednesday, the first part of the film completed 15 years of its release and Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to share a couple of stills from the movie and thanked his fans for all the love.

A few years ago, the third instalment of the movie titled Munna Bhai Chale America was announced. But then there was no development on this project and later Sanjay went to jail. After returning from the jail, the actor starred in movies like Bhoomi and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, but his fans have been eagerly waiting for Munna Bhai 3. On Wednesday, when Sanjay tweeted about Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. completing 15 years, his fans started replying that they are eagerly waiting for the third part of the movie.

Sanju we love you and waiting for 3rd part. — Awadhesh Singh (@Awadhesh1181) December 19, 2018

#15YearsOfMunnaBhai we love u Baba.... U r the most amazing doctor ever !!! Loads of Jadoo ki jhappi from your fan's side !!!! Stay happy !!! 😊😊😊 (Please bring Munnabhai part 3 soon 😁) pic.twitter.com/G2jy7uHcW8 — Shruti (@shrutipaulR) December 19, 2018

We love u a lot Sanju baba, waiting eagerly for next Munna Bhai series movie. — ABHISHEK JHINGHAN (@ABHISHEKJHINGAN) December 19, 2018

Sanjay’s both the films, post coming out from jail, failed at the box office. His next release is Kalank which is a multi-starrer also featuring Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. If the film does well at the box office, it will clearly not be a Sanjay Dutt film. So, to bounce back as a lead actor, Munna Bhai series seems to be the only hope.

So, let’s hope that part 3 is announced soon.