Sanjay Dutts Productions returns to business after seven years, shooting to begin on THIS special day

You might remember the frenzy that Sanjay Dutt sent fans through, when he returned home after finishing his jail tenure. His comeback vehicle ‘Bhoomi’ flunked at the box office, but Dutt has a pile of projects that he is working on! The actor is on a spree of reinventing himself; it shows on the choice of films he is making! The coming year will be his comeback in true sense. Read on to know more!

Not just acting, but looks like his stint as a producer is set to take a grand kick-off as well! After seven long years, Sanjay Dutt Productions is back with its forthcoming venture, the Hindi remake of ‘Prasthaanam’, a Telugu hit. To make the new beginning a memorable one, Dutt has decided to take the film to floors on late mother Nargis’ birth anniversary.

The original film starring Sharwanand and Sai Kumar among others was applauded for its storyline but collected only around Rs 6 crore at the box office. Considering it was made within a budget of Rs 4 crores, it was a success. However, many felt it could have traveled more far commercially.

The Hindi remake of ‘Prasthaanam’ not only has Dutt playing a lead character, but also features Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur in prominent roles. The Hindi remake will be helmed by Deva Katta who directed the Telugu project as well. A family drama with a political thriller, it is one of the most touted releases of 2019.

On the acting front, Dutt has an absolutely interesting line up of films. He will be a part of the third edition of the ‘Saheb. Biwi aur Gangster’ franchise. His union with Tigmansu Dhulia has got all of us rejoicing. He is also locked for Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical period flick ‘Panipat’. Like him in comedy? Wait for ‘Total Dhamaal’ to roll out in theatres. Not to forget, he is a part of ‘Kalank’ too, which reunites him with Madhuri Dixit!