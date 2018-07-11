Sanjay Dutt’s TADA case: Nitin Gadkari REVEALS late Bal Thackeray’s take

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju has broken many box office records and is on a spree of smashing some more. That being said, while many are loving the movie, there is a fair share of audience questioning the authenticity, given Hirani’s affiliation with Sanjay Dutt. Some have even gone on to say that the film whitewashes Sanjay’s involvement in the 1993 Mumbai Blasts case, and has glossed over many aspects of Dutt’s life which were worth being mentioned in a biopic. One such aspect was late Shiv Sena honcho Balasaheb Thackeray’s reverence for Sanju. The same was revealed by Nitin Gadkari, as reported by The Indian Express.

Gadkari went on to say how Bal Thackeray believed that the actor was completely innocent, in sync with the sentiments shown in the movie. The minister, who is also RSS’ points-person, said, “I have seen the film. It’s a beautiful film. It shows how certain perception in the media, police and judiciary can adversely affect someone. It had severely disturbed the lives of both Sunil Dutt and his son Sanjay.”

If one rakes through the archives, there is a big revelation there too. As said in the biography of Sanjay Dutt by Yassar Usman, on October 18, 1995, when Sanjay was released on bail post his second stint, the first place where he went to seek blessings was the Siddhivinayak Temple, and the second place, was Balasaheb’s. And the Shiv Sena patriarch gave his blessings regardless of having political ideologies starkly different from that of Sunil Dutt’s. Even though Sanjay Dutt is livid with this literary version of his life, it somehow comes out more accurate than the cinematic take which leaves questions rankling in the minds of the people.

Picture Credit: Indian Express Archive

One does wonder what raced through Hirani’s mind while removing such an important aspect of Dutt’s life from the biopic. Indeed, late Bal Thackeray was an integral part of Dutt’s life and so was his opinion on Sanjay’s involvement in the 1993 blasts. A segment on the same could have added more validity to the ‘biopic’.