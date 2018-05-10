Sanjay Kapoor gifts himself a holiday immediately after Sonam Kapoor's wedding

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in a traditional Sikh ceremony and the attendees had a blast at the reception which happened later in the evening. Fans are going crazy over the B-Town celebs’ stupendous outfits. Inside videos of Shah Rukh and Salman sharing the stage and all other Bollywood stars dancing like no one’s watching are all over the internet. While we don’t know where Sonam and Anand are headed for their honeymoon, uncle Sanjay seems to have gifted himself a holiday after a hectic week.

The mehendi and sangeet functions were followed by the wedding which started off pretty early. Post that, the grand reception was at a suburban hotel in Mumbai. It has surely a hectic week for the Kapoors. Sonam’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor was among the firsts to arrive for the party with son Jahaan Kapoor. Sanjay Kapoor, among other celebrities too, loaded his social media with pictures and videos from the party. But looks like he is up for a break. Just hours after Sonam’s wedding, Sanjay Kapoor gifts himself a holiday. Kapoor posted a video on Instagram captioning it as ‘detox after the wedding’. What else can be a perfect way to choose a detox-mode when it comes to choosing a fancy holiday spot abroad?

Kapoor featured in a cameo in 2017 released Mubakaran alongside brother Anil Kapoor. He wrapped up with Karan Johar’s Bombay Talkies 2 on December last year. The wedding was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. And it was surely a big fat Punjabi wedding.