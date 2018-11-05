Sanjay Khan: Still hope Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan get back together

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan set quite an example when it comes to being a former couple with an amiable relationship. In fact, amiable is a term quite underwhelming as compared to the bond they truly share. They are doting parents to their kids, make great friends for each other and are always full of respect for the other one. No wonder rumours of the two planning to get back together keep surfacing every now and then. And precisely, that's what Sussanne's father Sanjay Khan wants too!

Recently, Khan was at the launch of his autobiography The Best Mistakes of My Life where he discussed marriage, divorce and how crucial it was to try and make relationships work. He, evidently, was hurt by his own daughter's divorce as well.

“I love Hrithik still and I love my daughter. They must have their reasons. Fine. But the good part is, they’re still very good friends. And the children don’t feel the negative impact of their separation because of the combined efforts of both to keep it working. They holiday together, they take care of the children from time to time, babysitting and stuff… When people say that Hrithik is no longer my son-in-law, I say I have a relationship with him: he is the father of my grandchildren, and that can never be erased! So… umm… I still hope they get back together… That’s it," he told HT.

Both Hrithik and Sussanne are determined about giving their sons a perfect upbringing in presence of both the parents. They are frequently spotted spending quality time and indeed look like one perfect happy family.