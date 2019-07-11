Ranjini Maitra July 11 2019, 2.43 pm July 11 2019, 2.43 pm

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on Wednesday, inaugurated B You Dance Academy, launched by music composer Ismail Darbar's sons and choreographers Awez Darbar, Zaid Darbar and their friend Tejal Pimpley. The academy, their first independent venture is situated at Mumbai's Laxmi Industrial Estate, Business Park. The aim of the academy is to provide training in various genres of dance, including Bollywood, Bollyhop, Contemporary and many more. Age is no bar to enroll yourself for the academy.

"Ismail and I are really good friends. I know him since last 20 years. We did a film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. I have seen Awez and Zaid growing up since their childhood. I have seen their journey and today, they have opened their dance school. It’s a proud moment for me and Ismail Bhai. He also said I would surely like to collaborate with Awez and Zaid in furture for my films," Bhansali said.

Bhansali, who's busy with his fresh project Inshallah that goes on floors soon, made some time for his old friend's sons, and they couldn't be happier. Awez, pretty active on social media with all the content that he creates, says his focus is on originality and uniqueness. “It’s such an immense pleasure for us today that our academy has been inaugurated by Sanjay sir. Also whenever we make videos we believe and try to convey 'Be Yourself' and this is the reason we thought to name our Academy B YOU," he said.