Sanjay Leela Bhansali secures rights for Vijay’s blockbuster Kaththi; Akshay Kumar in talks?

The latest buzz in Kollywood states that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has acquired the Hindi remake rights for Vijay - AR Murugadoss' blockbuster film Kaththi, which created a sensation on social media platforms for the kind of social message and content that story dealt with. The project also marked the foray of Lyca Productions, who is currently bankrolling a bevy of projects in Kollywood.

Bhansali had earlier bankrolled two southern remakes – Rowdy Rathore and Gabbar Is Back, the Hindi versions of SS Rajamouli’s Vikramarkudu and Murugadoss’ Ramana respectively. Since Akshay Kumar starred in both the films, reports are rife that he has already given a positive nod to the Kaththi remake.

Vijay and AR Murugadoss have now teamed up for the third time in their political drama Sarkar, which is gearing up for a Diwali release. Starring Keerthy Suresh as the heroine, the film has Varu Sarathkumar, Radha Ravi and Pala Karuppiah in important roles. Music for Sarkar is composed by AR Rahman, while cinematography is by Girish of Angamaly Diaries fame.