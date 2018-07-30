Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch this star kid in Bollywood!

Now that Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are already making waves with their debut vehicle Dhadak. And we already have Sara Ali Khan’s pre-debut buzz going strong. Amidst these, we have yet another star kid making his debut. And guess who would be launching him? None other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who had launched Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya. It’s none other than actress Poonam Dhillon’s son Anmol Thakeria.

Pic credits: DNA

After launching Ranbir and Sonam Kapoor with Saawariya in 2007, Bhansali will now be launching Anmol with his upcoming project, which is tentatively titled Tuesdays And Fridays. The film has reportedly gone on floors already in London. Reports further add that Bhansali has joined hand with T-series for the project and the leading lady is yet to be finalised.

Poonam, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, expressed her excitement saying, “I am of course very excited about it because it’s something he was working towards. Yes, as a mom, I am very happy.”

“I think it’s one of the best debut that he could have asked for. He is very happy and chilled about. I would say that he got this on his merit as I had no say or connection in it. Our whole focus is on his Bollywood debut right now and we both are very excited about it,” she added.

Earlier in an interview, Poonam also mentioned that Anmol had been receiving a lot of offers, but he was particular about the kind of film he wanted to do.

Will Anmol be able to make his mark in the industry? Let’s hope so!