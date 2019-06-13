Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make a movie on skin colour discrimination?

Antara Kashyap June 13 2019, 9.41 am June 13 2019, 9.41 am

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has his hands full. He has Malaal starring Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan and Bela Segal’s daughter Sharmin. He is also producing Abhishek Kapoor's film on Balakot Air Strike. The newest addition to all of this is Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. But if reports are to be believed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also about to start work on a project based on skin colour discrimination. According to a source speaking to Mid-day, Bhansali is already working on the final draft of the movie.

A source close to the project said, "Bhansali is keen to launch a fresh face with the film to make it more relatable. He is in talks with a few directors, but hasn't zeroed in on one yet." He further added, "The protagonist, an ambitious achiever, is still able to hold her own and victoriously beat all odds. The movie will be a slice of life and will be a subtle take on the beauty industry and how it encourages consumers to believe that lighter skin tone leads to better opportunities in life." We tried to reach the director for his confirmation on the same but did not get any response from him.