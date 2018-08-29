Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Paro to miss out on another chance to work with him?

We won’t be wrong to say that Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Guzaarish are three best films of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Well, apart from the actress, there’s one more common link between these three films and that is the director. All the three films have been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This duo has always proved to be a profitable team and if reports are to be believed, Aishwarya was also supposed to star in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. But she couldn’t come on board and Deepika Padukone was roped in for the movies.

We are sure that the fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are waiting to see her in a magnum-opus crafted by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and according to a report in Deccan Chronicle, a film marking their collaboration after years was on cards. However, thanks to Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun, the actress couldn’t sign SLB’s film.

It is said that the dates of both the films were clashing and Aishwarya opted to star in Anurag’s film instead of SLB’s. Aishwarya and Abhishek will be teaming up for Gulab Jamun after eight years, and reportedly the two have great roles to play in the film. Both the actors are going to essay the characters that they haven’t played before.

We contacted Aishwarya’s team but didn’t get a confirmation on it.