image
Wednesday, August 29th 2018
English
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Paro to miss out on another chance to work with him?

bollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Paro to miss out on another chance to work with him?

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   August 29 2018, 5.12 pm
back
Abhishek Bachchanaishwarya rai bachchanAnurag KashyapBajirao MastaniBollywoodEntertainmentGulab JamunPadmaavatSanjay Leela Bhansali
nextRK Studios is set to bring in much moolah for the Kapoors
ALSO READ

Lassi in hand, Abhishek Bachchan turns tourist in Amritsar

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Bollywood floods social media with bhai-behen clicks

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Meet the lesser known sisters of these superstar brothers