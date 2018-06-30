Sanju; a winner already! Ranbir Kapoor-starrer races ahead of Salman Khan’s Race 3 on first day itself

With bated breath, we all were waiting to witness Sanjay Dutt’s life journey on celluloid and now that the film has released, it is roaring high at the box office. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, Sanju has received a good review from the critics and it looks like even the audiences are in love with the film. The first day collection of the film says it all.

As per the statistics shared by Box Office India, the Rajkumar Hirani film has managed to mint approximately Rs 34 crore on day one. The number is much higher than the first day collection of Salman Khan’s Race 3 which hit the screens last. The action drama that had an ensemble cast had minted approximately Rs 28 crore on the first day of its release. Race 3 was an Eid release and bhai fans of course were too excited for the film. But looks like Sanju has managed to leave behind Bhai this time!

On this note, Sanju has also bagged the position of sixth highest opening day grosser of all times. Indeed, people are quite excited for this film and gauging by this response one can only say that Sanju is already a winner at the box office.