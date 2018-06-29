Sanju: Alia Bhatt finally catches a screening of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s film - view pics

A couple of days ago the first screening of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju was held. Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and others attended the screening. However, Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt was missing and we were wondering why. However, Alia finally saw the movie last night (June 28) at the second screening.

After attending Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt headed to watch Sanju. The two went for the screening together in the same car and looked like a perfectly happy couple.

The screening was also attended by many other celebs like Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, AR Rahman, Subhash Ghai, Arshad Warsi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Imtiaz Ali and others.