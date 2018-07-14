Sanju box office: Ranbir Kapoor’s film crosses Rs. 500 crore mark worldwide

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor has been breaking records at the box-office. The film which is a biopic on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, is in its third week and has crossed the Rs. 500 crore mark worldwide. The current worldwide earnings now stand at Rs. 500.43 crore.

In India too, the film has had a dream run and is about to enter the Rs. 300 crore club. Its collections stand at Rs 295.18 crore currently. The excitement of the audiences has not worn off as the film enters its third week and looks like there’s no stopping Sanju from making it to the Rs. 300 crore club.

#Sanju continues its DREAM RUN... Crosses ₹ 500 cr mark worldwide [Gross BOC] after Week 2... Breakup: India Nett BOC: ₹ 295.18 cr India Gross BOC: ₹ 378.43 cr Overseas Gross BOC: ₹ 122 cr Worldwide Gross total: ₹ 500.43 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2018

The film which is having a golden run at the box-office had also face criticism for going easy on Sanjay Dutt’s crimes and that Hirani, a good friend of Sanjay Dutt has tried to show the actor in a positive light. But in an interview, Sanjay Dutt denied all the allegations and responded to the criticism as he said,“I don’t think anyone would spend Rs. 30-40 crore to change his image. That is too much of an amount. I have told the truth and the truth has been accepted by India, and the box office collection shows that.”

The film apart from Ranbir Kapoor in the lead also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh and others.