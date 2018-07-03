Sanju craze continues! Dubai theatres screen the film for straight 24 hours

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju had a phenomenal opening at the box office. The film, which has Ranbir Kapoor in and as Sanjay Dutt, has garnered praises from all corners. It shattered the box office records of many by raking in about Rs 117 crore on its first weekend, standing as the biggest Bollywood-hit of 2018. And, not just in India, Sanju is doing phenomenally well oversees. The madness over Sanju is so much that the Dubai theatres were allowed to remain open for 24 hours for the screening of this film!

While in Dubai, Bollywood films release a day prior to its actual date, but for some reason, Sanju didn’t release on a Thursday. The film released on Friday just like how it did in India. This led to a distress among fans in Dubai. Fans, who were eagerly waiting for the film, created a havoc outside theatres. Following which, the Dubai Government apparently allowed the theatres there to remain open for 24 hours on Friday and Saturday. Shows were scheduled for as early as 4:30 AM and 6 AM as per a report in Pinkvilla.

Coming to the worldwide collection of the film, it has earned approximately Rs 202 crore till now. The film has also smashed the records of Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmaavat.