Sanju: Dia Mirza reveals why it would have been AWKWARD to have Sanjay Dutt play himself

Dia Mirza is all set to be back on our screens as Maanayata Dutt in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju. The movie would see Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Dutt, and he has already made our eyes go round with his accurate portrayal of Sanjay Dutt. Some time back, Salman Khan had taken a dig at Ranbir saying that Dutt would have been more apt to play himself. And after a reply by Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir himself, now the leading lady of Ranbir has chosen to speak on the same.

Dia opened up about the same to a media portal and said that it would be awkward to see Dutt featured as himself in the biopic. She further went on to add that not many know it, but the actor is a very shy person. She also went on to say that the beauty and charm of witnessing one’s life through another performance is what makes it so refreshing.

At a recent event, Superstar Salman Khan had gone to openly rebuke Ranbir by saying Dutt should have at least played the last few bits himself. But, Hirani hit back at Salman saying that the film would have been a disaster if Dutt played Sanju. “You are seeing Ranbir as Sanju throughout most of the film, and then suddenly, you see Sanjay playing his older self, which would have automatically disconnected the public’s link with him,” said the director.

For all those who are finding difficult to wait any longer, hold on to your excitement for just two more days. The film is to be out on June 29, and it’s this weekend, finally!