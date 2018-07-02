Sanju: Did you SPOT these two mistakes in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer?

Sanju is roaring at the box office and has ended the dry spell that Ranbir Kapoor had been going through. The movie has also given Sanjay Dutt the chance to tell his side of the story. However, every good movie has its share of glitches and goof-ups and we managed to spot two in this one too. Let's delve headfirst and end your curiosity which we are sure must be hitting through the roof.

Let's start with the first and the obvious one. Boman Irani plays the father of Sanju's girlfriend Ruby (played by Sonam Kapoor), in the movie. Also, he dies. However, we see him yet again, as Doctor JC Asthana, in Munnabhai. How did a dead Gujarati businessman come to life and turn into an actor within a few years? That must have been one mother of all career changes. Or, it's a technical glitch missed by all. We would like to go with the latter.

Another blooper happened in the form of the ages of Dutt's kids. At the start of the movie the kids look somewhere between the age of 4 and 5, and we get to know that Sanjay Dutt has been sentenced to six years of imprisonment. However, the sentence got reduced to three years, owing to him having already spent some time, and his good behaviour. So, when he gets out, his kids should be around 7 or 8. Voila! But they were still the same in the movie as no growth spurt happened?

We wonder how the same escaped the notice of Hirani who is known to plunge into the nuances of the script and its execution.

Anyway, Sanju is enjoying an exceptionally good run at the box office, outshining all the movies of the year. With it having entered the 100-crore club already, it will be interesting to see at what figure does it end its run.