Sanju: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are also a part of Ranbir Kapoor's film

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has finally hit the theatres and as expected the film has been getting positive reviews from the critics and masses alike. Everybody just can't stop raving about Ranbir Kapoor, who has played the role of Sanjay Dutt beautifully. A lot of people flocked to the theatres to catch the first day first show of the film. So it goes without saying that a lot of spoilers have made their way to social media. If you are yet to watch the film, be warned because we are going to talk about a reference to Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan that is there in Sanju. From here on we have activated the spoiler alert.

In one of the scenes in Sanju, Sanjay (Ranbir) is discussing his failing career with his dad Sunil Dutt (played by Paresh Rawal) and that is when he mentions Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Sanjay complaints that he doesn’t have any good roles because all good scripts go to SRK and Aamir.

The dialogue comes in the first half of the film. While we don't know if Aamir went on to do a movie that was first offered to Sanjay, but we all know that before Sanjay came on-board for Munnabhai MBBS, the Rajkumar Hirani movie was also first offered to Shah Rukh. “I think that every actor is destined to do certain films. I feel I couldn’t have done it as well as Sanjay Dutt did,” SRK had said in an interview many years back.