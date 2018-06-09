Sanju: Emotional new song titled Har Maidaan Fateh out on June 10

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju has got us excited with its portrayal of Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt. The second song from the film is set to release on June 10 and it seems like it will be an emotional track. Composed by Vikram Montorose and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the song will show Sanjay Dutt in his youth.

Sanju will show the life of actor Sanjay Dutt from the days of his youth to the time when he was convicted. Though Sanjay made the headlines on numerous occasions, several facts about his life are still unknown to his fans. Through Sanjay, Rajkumar Hirani hopes to tell fans, the details of Sanjay’s life. This will include showcasing his time with drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

Sanju is written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt and also has Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza in the lead roles.

Sanju is produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. The film will be released on 29th June 2018.