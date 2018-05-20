Sanju: Find out the reason why Aamir Khan refused a role in the film

Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic Sanju has already been grabbing the headlines for quite some time now. The film, which highlights different phases of Sanjay Dutt, has Ranbir Kapoor playing the lead. The posters and the teaser showed Ranbir’s shocking transformation into Dutt and earned appreciation all over. But, did you know that Aamir Khan was also supposed to be a part of Sanju and play Ranbir’s father onscreen? So amid all the excitement and yearning for the trailer, here’s a shocking revelation and ‘something untold’ about the film.

The Dangal man and superstar Aamir Khan was reportedly approached to play Ranbir’s father on screen, that is, Sanjay Dutt’s father Sunil Dutt. To break the hearts of the millions, the actor refused to play the part, post which it went to Paresh Rawal. It’s surprising to note as the actor had previously collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani in the 2014 blockbuster PK. Now Hirani himself has spilled the beans on the reason why Aamir couldn’t be a part of the film.

"Aamir is a friend. Any script I write, I bounce it to him. When I narrated ­Sanju to him, he loved it and said, ‘Main bhi kuch karta hoon (I should also do something in it).’ Then I said, do this (Sunil Dutt’s role). But he was already doing the role of an elderly man in Dangal (2016) around the same time”, said Hirani in an interview with Outlook.

Sanju also stars Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt, Dia Mirza as Maanayata Dutt and Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in significant roles.

Fans are also waiting for the next installment to the Munna Bhai series, the third part of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Confirming about the new Munna Bhai film, Hirani also said to Outlook, “We wanted to do the third Munna Bhai film and even wrote a lot of it, but we were not able to match the script with the first two. Now, I have found something, though we still have to write it.”