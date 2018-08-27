Sanju finds another saviour in Reel life Kamli aka Vicky Kaushal

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju broke many records at the box office. The film, which was a biopic on Sanjay Dutt and starred Ranbir Kapoor as Bollywood’s Baba managed to impress the critics and masses alike. While many were all praises for the film, a set of people were also of the opinion that the makers tried to whitewash Dutt and that the media was shown in a bad light.

From Sanjay’s drug addiction, personal affairs, a jail term for possession of arms in connection with the 1993 serial blasts, to his bonds with his parents and friends, the film showed it all. But many felt that Hirani ignored the more controversial aspects of Dutt’s life. Though the film went on to mint good numbers at the box office and entered the Rs 300 crore club, the allegations didn’t die down

Recently, while interacting with the media when actor Vicky Kaushal who plays an important role in the film was asked about the same, he said, “We never said that the whole media community is wrong. There are media houses which put headline with a question mark, and that is how they can get away without taking the accountability of the allegation. They put the question mark. Let's analyze it a little -- a common reader will not remember the question mark, they will remember the allegation. And that can dent the equation between two people."

Vicky later added that nobody can neglect the fact that there are people, not only in media but in every field, who indulge in wrongdoings. "And spoils the name of that profession or community. Having said that, I would like to mention any sensible person would understand that they do not represent the whole community, they are just a tiny section," he added.

Well looks like not just Vicky but the makers too would have to come out in open and speak on the film and we guess that’s when this whole debate will come to an end.