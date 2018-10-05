Bollywood Sanju, Gali Guleiyan and Newton to fight it out at Australian Academy Awards Murtuza Nullwala October 04 2018, 10.45 pm October 04 2018, 10.45 pm

There’s no doubt that Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, Manoj Bajpayee’s Gali Guleiyan and Rajkummar Rao's Newton are few of the best films we have seen in recent times. While Newton (released in 2017) already received many awards, we are sure next year Sanju and Gali Guleiyan, too, will make a mark at the award functions. But before that, all three films will be competing at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA).

JUST ANNOUNCED | The nominees for this year's Best Asian Film Award are: 1987 WHEN THE DAY COMES, THE BOLD, THE CORRUPT & THE BEAUTIFUL, DYING TO SURVIVE, @GaliGuleiyan, @NewtonTheFilm, @SanjuTheFilm, @ShopliftersFilm, @TombiruoMovie & YOUTH. Read more at https://t.co/0LledA9UE5 pic.twitter.com/0fOhDaAbwY — AACTA (@AACTA) October 3, 2018

Sanju, Gali Guleiyan and Newton have been nominated at Australian Academy Awards under the category of Best Asian Film. This was announced by Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts via their official Twitter handle.

Apart from Sanju, Gali Guleiyan and Newton, other Asian films that have made it to the nominations are 1987 When The Day Comes, The Bold, The Corrupt And The Beautiful, Dying To Survive, Shoplifters, Tombiruo and Youth. We must say that the three Bollywood films have a tough competition.

The winner will be decided by jury panel which is led by Russell Crowe. Other jury members include Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi and Margaret Pomeranz AM. Let’s wait and watch if any of our Bollywood films will be able to win the award. All the best to Sanju, Gali Guleiyan and Newton.