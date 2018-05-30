Sanju: Here’s all you need to know about Anushka Sharma’s character in the Sanjay Dutt biopic

The trailer of Sanjay Dutt biopic titled Sanju is out now. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and has many characters playing pivotal roles. Anushka Sharma is one of the most important characters in the film. Before the trailer was launched, director Rajkumar Hirani had shared the poster featuring Anushka. He had asked people to guess which character Anushka is playing in the film.

And here is my dear friend Anushka. It’s a special appearance....but she worked on every nuance of the role for days together. Can anyone guess who she plays?....Will reveal tomorrow at the trailer launch. @AnushkaSharma #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/NsWXhf3EmZ — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 29, 2018

Well, as the trailer is out and we get to see a glimpse of Anushka in it. The actress has a special appearance in the movie and at the trailer launch Rajkumar Hirani revealed what exactly Anushka’s role in the film is. Talking about the actress’ character, Hirani said, “Anushka is playing a biographer, a compressed version of me and Abhijat Joshi (co-writer of the film).”

While most of the characters in the movie are related to Sanjay Dutt’s life, Anushka’s character in the film is a fictional one. The actress’ look is also quite different and we are sure that though she has a small role in the movie, she will be fantastic.

Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani. The film is slated to release on June 29, 2018.