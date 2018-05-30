home/ entertainment/ bollywood

Sanju: Here’s all you need to know about Anushka Sharma’s character in the Sanjay Dutt biopic

First published: May 30, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Updated: May 30, 2018 06:20 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

The trailer of Sanjay Dutt biopic titled Sanju is out now. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and has many characters playing pivotal roles. Anushka Sharma is one of the most important characters in the film. Before the trailer was launched, director Rajkumar Hirani had shared the poster featuring Anushka. He had asked people to guess which character Anushka is playing in the film.

Well, as the trailer is out and we get to see a glimpse of Anushka in it. The actress has a special appearance in the movie and at the trailer launch Rajkumar Hirani revealed what exactly Anushka’s role in the film is. Talking about the actress’ character, Hirani said, “Anushka is playing a biographer, a compressed version of me and Abhijat Joshi (co-writer of the film).”

While most of the characters in the movie are related to Sanjay Dutt’s life, Anushka’s character in the film is a fictional one. The actress’ look is also quite different and we are sure that though she has a small role in the movie, she will be fantastic.

Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani. The film is slated to release on June 29, 2018.

SHOW MORE
tags: #anushka sharma #Rajkumar Hirani #Ranbir Kapoor #sanjay dutt #Sanju

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All