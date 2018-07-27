Sanju lands in trouble again after Abu Salem sends legal notice to the makers

Director Rajkumar Hirani’s Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is a blockbuster. The film which broke many box-office records and is close to making 350 crore has also been part of controversies. The film post its release on June 29 has landed in another controversy as Abu Salem has sent legal notice to the makers of the film stating that the film shows him in wrong light.

Reportedly, Gangster Abu Salem has sent legal notices to the makers of the film stating that the Sanjay Dutt biopic shows incorrect information about Salem and thereby defames him. Salem's lawyer has sent the notice to Raj Kumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the distributors and the production companies involved, demanding the removal of scenes which allegedly caused defamation to the gangster.

The notice sent through advocate Prashant Pandey stated that the film depicted and stated wrong information about Salem. Referring to a scene which was allegedly false, the notice stated, "The scene where Ranbir Kapoor (pictured as Sanjay Dutt) gives confessional statement about the possession of arms and ammunition during the communal tensions around our country in the year 1993 is defaming my client as my client never supplied the arms and ammunition as alleged to Mr. Sanjay Dutt as pictured in the said film."

In the notice, Salem also threatened the makers with defamation case if the scenes are not removed within a period of 15 days. The convicted gangster is serving a life sentence in jail after being convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts. He has also been sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment in 2002 extortion case by Delhi Court.

Earlier filmmaker Rajkummar Hirani was criticized to whitewashing the image of his good friend Sanjay Dutt by omitting certain parts of his lights which showed the actor in bad light. The actor had come out and spoken about the same dismissing the allegations.