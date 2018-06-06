Sanju: Manisha Koirala's uncanny resemblance to Nargis Dutt in new poster will leave you stumped

As soon as the Sanju trailer made its way to the internet, we were assured, that this film is going to be an entertaining watch. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, Sanju dwells in the life of Sanjay Dutt. who suffered quite a few lows in his life. From his failing Bollywood career to being convicted in the 1993 blast case, Sanjay has suffered a lot and now his story is going to be on celluloid. And one cannot miss out on the role Sanjay's parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, played in his life.

Manisha Koirala will be playing Nargis Dutt in the film while Paresh Rawal is essaying the role of Sunil Dutt. And today, Rajkumar Hirani has released the poster featuring Manisha Koirala. We are left stumped as we literally are at loss of words witnessing the uncanny resemblance Manisha Koirala has with Nargis Dutt.

Here's the poster:

Touted to be one of the finest actresses Bollywood has ever had, Nargis Dutt, had her heart in Sanjay. She used to fondly call him as Sanju and that's why the title of the film is the same.

This story of man who has lived many lives hits the theatres on June 29.