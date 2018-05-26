Sanju New Poster: A scared Sanjay Dutt breaks down in the arms of father Sunil Dutt

The makers of Sanju are leaving no stone unturned to create a fantastic pre-release buzz about the film which is super strong already. After the teaser and a few posters featuring Ranbir Kapoor, the makers are now introducing other characters of the film. After unveiling the poster featuring Sonam Kapoor on Friday, they have unveiled a poster featuring Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The actress plays the role of one of the love interests of Sanjay Dutt in the movie.

And now, the makers have unveiled the new poster featuring Paresh Rawal and Ranbir Kapoor. The former plays the role of Sunil Dutt in the movie. Check out the poster here:

Well, the poster is very emotional and showcases the strong bond between Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt. Hirani in his post has revealed that the movie is a father-son story, so we can expect some really emotional sequences that will make our eyes teary.

Sanju also stars Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Vikcy Kaushal and Jim Sarbh. We wonder whose poster will be coming out next.

The movie is slated to hit the screens on 29June and the trailer will be out on 30May.